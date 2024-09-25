Beldex Price Hits $0.0557 on Top Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0557 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beldex has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $372.38 million and $11.88 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,579.36 or 0.04084888 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00043212 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008146 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00014340 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010732 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007567 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,927,582,626 coins and its circulating supply is 6,679,882,626 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

