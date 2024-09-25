Streamr Trading Up 22.6% Over Last 7 Days (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for $0.0454 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. Streamr has a market cap of $48.29 million and approximately $7.60 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Streamr has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Streamr Profile

Streamr was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,125,323,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,063,403,853 tokens. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr (DATA) is a versatile cryptographic token within the Streamr ecosystem, not limited to mere cryptocurrency use. As an ERC-20 token on Ethereum, it enables payments for services, transaction execution, and network fees. It also serves as a bid mechanism for real-time data streams, vital in the Streamr data marketplace. Furthermore, the quantity of DATA tokens held reflects one’s influence and reputation in the community, promoting decentralized governance. Founded by Henri Pihkala, Risto Karjalainen, and Nikke Nylund. Streamr (DATA) fosters data exchange, encourages participation, and upholds network integrity.”

