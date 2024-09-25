Velas (VLX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $509,384.56

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Velas has a market cap of $18.34 million and $509,384.56 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded up 31.9% against the dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00043212 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008146 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00014340 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007567 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,631,985,102 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

