WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Announces Dividend of $0.02

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.
WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of DXJS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.60. 6,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,172. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.02 and its 200-day moving average is $33.56. The company has a market cap of $80.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.49. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $27.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.64.
WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Company Profile
