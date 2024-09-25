WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Announces Dividend of $0.02

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJSGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DXJS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.60. 6,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,172. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.02 and its 200-day moving average is $33.56. The company has a market cap of $80.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.49. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $27.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.64.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (DXJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of Japanese small-cap stocks. The fund is hedged for currency fluctuations between the USD and JPY. DXJS was launched on Jun 28, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Dividend History for WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS)

