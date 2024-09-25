WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) to Issue $0.15 Dividend

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:DGRW traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.47. 499,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,121. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.88. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $61.21 and a 1-year high of $83.12.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

