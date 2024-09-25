ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 70.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $3.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.7%.
ARMOUR Residential REIT Price Performance
Shares of ARR stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $20.23. 928,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,813. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average of $19.64. The stock has a market cap of $986.37 million, a P/E ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 1.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.
About ARMOUR Residential REIT
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.
