ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 70.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $3.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.7%.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARMOUR Residential REIT Price Performance

Shares of ARR stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $20.23. 928,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,813. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average of $19.64. The stock has a market cap of $986.37 million, a P/E ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $129.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.47 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a positive return on equity of 16.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARR

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

(Get Free Report)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.