WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY) Plans $0.21 Monthly Dividend

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

UNIY stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.03. 161,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,148. WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $50.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.77.

Get WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund ETF (UNIY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is passively managed to hold a broad portfolio of USD-denominated bonds of various credit quality and maturity. The index uses a tier-weighting methodology that weights a portion of the portfolio for enhanced yield.

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.