Glacier Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th.

Glacier Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years. Glacier Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 58.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Glacier Bancorp to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.7%.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of GBCI traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.23. 499,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,154. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.90. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $47.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $306.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on GBCI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Insider Transactions at Glacier Bancorp

In other news, Director Annie M. Goodwin sold 5,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $250,326.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $418,859.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director Annie M. Goodwin sold 5,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $250,326.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,859.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Don J. Chery sold 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $45,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,999.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

