Glacier Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th.
Glacier Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years. Glacier Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 58.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Glacier Bancorp to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.7%.
Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of GBCI traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.23. 499,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,154. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.90. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $47.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.80.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on GBCI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.
Insider Transactions at Glacier Bancorp
In other news, Director Annie M. Goodwin sold 5,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $250,326.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $418,859.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director Annie M. Goodwin sold 5,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $250,326.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,859.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Don J. Chery sold 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $45,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,999.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Glacier Bancorp Company Profile
Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.
