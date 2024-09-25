American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the apparel retailer on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

American Eagle Outfitters has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years. American Eagle Outfitters has a payout ratio of 25.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AEO traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.68. 5,388,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,624,284. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.98. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $26.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEO. Barclays lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $53,936.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $20,039,979.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,771,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,507,894.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $53,936.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Further Reading

