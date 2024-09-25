Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.45

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.45 and last traded at $23.40, with a volume of 33807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

Deutsche Börse Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.60.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 19.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Börse AG will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

