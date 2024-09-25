Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.00

Shares of Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BYPLF. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bodycote to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Bodycote to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Get Bodycote alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BYPLF

Bodycote Price Performance

Bodycote Company Profile

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.66.

(Get Free Report)

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.