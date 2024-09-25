Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.75

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.75 and last traded at $14.71, with a volume of 148204 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

Tesco Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average is $12.27.

About Tesco

(Get Free Report)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.