Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.23

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 22 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.
Metallurgical Co. of China Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49.
Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Metallurgical Co. of China had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter.
Metallurgical Co. of China Cuts Dividend
About Metallurgical Co. of China
Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company’s Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Metallurgical Co. of China
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Metallurgical Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallurgical Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.