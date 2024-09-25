Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $32.11

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.11 and last traded at $32.12, with a volume of 77936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.16.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.03.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.