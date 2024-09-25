Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.55

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.55 and last traded at $15.55, with a volume of 891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average of $14.62.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 17.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Private Wealth Management & Family Office, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions.

