DiamondHead (NASDAQ:DHHC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.35

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.35 and last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 22449 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

DiamondHead Stock Down 8.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.49.

About DiamondHead

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

