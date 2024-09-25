Lithium & Boron Technology (OTCMKTS:LBTI) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.65

Shares of Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.65 and last traded at $26.65, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.49.
Lithium & Boron Technology Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.49.
About Lithium & Boron Technology
Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells boric acid and related compounds for use in industrial and consumer applications in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as SmartHeat Inc and changed its name to Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc in October 2019.
