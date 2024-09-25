CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) Trading 0.4% Higher

CRH Medical Co. (TSE:CRH – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.00 and last traded at C$4.99. Approximately 36,923 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 190,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.97.

CRH Medical Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$357.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.99.

About CRH Medical

(Get Free Report)

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in ambulatory surgical centers in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to gastroenterology practices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.