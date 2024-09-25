CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) Trading 0.4% Higher

CRH Medical Co. (TSE:CRH – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.00 and last traded at C$4.99. Approximately 36,923 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 190,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.97.
CRH Medical Trading Up 0.4 %
The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$357.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.99.
About CRH Medical
CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in ambulatory surgical centers in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to gastroenterology practices.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CRH Medical
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for CRH Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.