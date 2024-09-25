Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.24

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.24 and last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 62743 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

