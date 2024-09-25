Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.22

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HTZZ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 3848113 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.
Hertz Global Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.67.
About Hertz Global
Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides airport and off airport vehicle rental and leasing services. It operates through three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. The company provides its vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, and Flexicar brands from approximately 12,000 corporate and franchisee locations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hertz Global
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.