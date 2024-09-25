Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR – Get Free Report) were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$17.84 and last traded at C$17.84. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.14.

Global Water Resources Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.84. The stock has a market cap of C$425.84 million, a P/E ratio of 59.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

