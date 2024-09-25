CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) Stock Price Up 6%

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. 7,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 11,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

CIBT Education Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$30.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.01, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.45.

About CIBT Education Group

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and internationally. The company engages in education and real estate development businesses. It offers English as second language accredited programs, such as general English, college preparation/pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English; Career training college accredited programs in the fields of business management, customer service, TESOL teacher training, Interpreting and translation for Koreans, and online English teacher training.

