Katanga Mining Limited (KAT.TO) (TSE:KAT) Trading Up 3.2%

Katanga Mining Limited (KAT.TO) (TSE:KAT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 130,750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 543,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.65. The stock has a market cap of C$9.79 billion and a PE ratio of -0.83.

Katanga Mining Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the copper and cobalt mining, and related activities in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It is involved in the exploration, mining, refurbishment, rehabilitation, development, and operation of the Kamoto/Mashamba East mining complex; the Kamoto Oliveira Virgule copper and cobalt mine; T17 open pit and underground mines; various oxide open pit resources; the Kamoto concentrator; and the Luilu metallurgical plant.

