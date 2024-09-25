Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.11

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 10011005 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

