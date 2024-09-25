Santos (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Trading Down 0.3%

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.74 and last traded at $4.74. Approximately 675 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 9,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.95.

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company's assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Western Australia, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste. It also holds an asset in Alaska, the United States; and engages in the development of decarbonization technologies, such as carbon capture and storage technologies.

