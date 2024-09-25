Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP) Stock Price Down 10.7%

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCMKTS:LXRP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 10.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.22. 2,151,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 254% from the average session volume of 608,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Lexaria Bioscience Stock Down 10.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 8.01.

About Lexaria Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates in the drug delivery platform business. It develops and out-licenses its DehydraTECH technology for the delivery of bioactive compounds that promotes healthy ingestion methods, lower overall dosing, and higher effectiveness in active molecule delivery. The company has licensed DehydraTECH to various companies operating in the nicotine, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and vitamin industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lexaria Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexaria Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.