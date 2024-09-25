Euler Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $71.83 Million (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Euler token can currently be bought for about $4.31 or 0.00006826 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Euler has traded up 2% against the dollar. Euler has a market capitalization of $71.83 million and $888,124.22 worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Euler Profile

Euler’s launch date was December 30th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler (EUL) is a digital token for the Euler platform, a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol built on Ethereum. It allows users to lend and borrow various digital assets, with features like permissionless lending and efficient risk management. EUL tokens are used for governance, enabling holders to vote on platform decisions, and may be used in reward structures. The platform was founded by Michael Bentley, Doug Hoyte, and Jack Prior in 2021.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

