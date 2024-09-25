sUSD (SUSD) Price Up 1.4% This Week

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 25th. One sUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC on major exchanges. sUSD has a total market cap of $18.97 million and $1.19 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 18,980,943 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

