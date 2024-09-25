Astar (ASTR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $481.11 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Astar has a total market capitalization of $481.11 million and approximately $27.71 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Astar has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Astar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0669 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000074 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.60 or 0.00263835 BTC.

Astar Profile

Astar launched on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,220,896,122 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,192,888,880 tokens. Astar’s official website is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

