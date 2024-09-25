Wrapped Matic Trading Up 5.6% This Week (WMATIC)

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Wrapped Matic has a market capitalization of $58.00 million and $15.65 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Matic has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Matic token can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000650 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000074 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.60 or 0.00263835 BTC.

About Wrapped Matic

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 141,329,090 tokens. Wrapped Matic’s official website is matic.network.

Wrapped Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 141,405,703.42766333. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.41028769 USD and is up 2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3360 active market(s) with $18,580,085.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Matic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

