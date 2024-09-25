Nano (XNO) Price Up 9.2% This Week

Nano (XNO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00001496 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $125.83 million and $1.20 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,138.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $343.13 or 0.00543410 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.59 or 0.00105454 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00262059 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00030554 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00035383 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00079134 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

