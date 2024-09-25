Theta Fuel Price Hits $0.0659 on Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $441.25 million and approximately $7.49 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0659 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00043212 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008146 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00014340 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007567 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,692,471,736 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.