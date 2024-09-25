Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last Week

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Dawn Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $141,988.56 and approximately $36.77 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Dawn Protocol Token Profile
Dawn Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org.
Dawn Protocol Token Trading
