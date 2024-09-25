Short Interest in Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Drops By 62.1%

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the August 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Galecto from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Galecto Price Performance

Shares of GLTO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.57. 39,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,002. Galecto has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Galecto will post -18.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB2064, a selective oral small molecule inhibitor of LOXL2 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, including cancer and myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

