First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the August 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at $106,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 263.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $98.16. 11,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,906. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $74.46 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $912.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.27.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

