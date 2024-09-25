D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Short Interest Update

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a decrease of 67.7% from the August 31st total of 95,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 725,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HEPS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 611,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.56. The company has a market cap of $619.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 2.68.

Get D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the second quarter worth $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the second quarter worth $58,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 290,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 63,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 1,258.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 71,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 65,963 shares in the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.