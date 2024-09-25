GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI) Short Interest Down 67.2% in September

GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,700 shares, a drop of 67.2% from the August 31st total of 438,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 653,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GRI Bio

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GRI Bio stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 9.23% of GRI Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GRI Bio alerts:

GRI Bio Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of GRI Bio stock traded up 0.01 on Wednesday, reaching 0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,538,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,613. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 3.71. GRI Bio has a 52 week low of 0.40 and a 52 week high of 161.98.

GRI Bio Company Profile

GRI Bio ( NASDAQ:GRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported -4.92 EPS for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

GRI Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treating inflammatory, fibrotic, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises GRI-0621, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GRI-0803 which is in phase I trial for the treatment of systematic lupus erythematosus; GRI-0124, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis; and GRI-0729 in pre-clinical development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GRI Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRI Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.