HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH) Short Interest Down 63.0% in September

HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the August 31st total of 91,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

HWH International Price Performance

HWH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.56. 15,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,112. HWH International has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02.

HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter.

HWH International Company Profile

HWH International Inc operates a marketplace to provide products and services for health, wealth, and happiness. The company operates through HWH Marketplace, Hapi Cafés, Hapi Travel, and Hapi Wealth Builder segments. The HWH Marketplace segment provides products manufactured by its affiliate companies at a discounted price to its members.

