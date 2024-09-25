Caxton Associates LP Has $10.47 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Caxton Associates LP cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,515 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,153 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 380.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 642.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,217.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,226 shares of company stock worth $129,858,692. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.29.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $722.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $665.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $642.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $722.44.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

