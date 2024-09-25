Aterian (LON:ATN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $48.00

Aterian plc (LON:ATN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.67), with a volume of 45923 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56 ($0.75).

Aterian Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £5.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -714.29 and a beta of -0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 59.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 32.43.

Get Aterian alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aterian news, insider Charles Grant Bray acquired 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £14,500 ($19,416.18). 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aterian

Aterian plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for tin, tungsten, copper, silver, and tantalum. It holds 100% interest in the AGDZ Copper-Silver project covering and area of 762 kilometer square located in Morocco; and the Kuaka JV The Musasa project located in Rwanda.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.