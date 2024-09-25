ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $95.35

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $95.35 and last traded at $95.27, with a volume of 2291819 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OKE. Barclays lifted their target price on ONEOK from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $55.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.65 and its 200-day moving average is $82.74.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

In other news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

