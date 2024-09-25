Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $1.00 (NASDAQ:MAXI)

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXIGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 54.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of MAXI stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.00. 16,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,846. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.43. Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $32.41.

The Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (MAXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide capital appreciation and income. The fund holds long Bitcoin futures, short-term debt instruments, and near-term equity index put or call spreads MAXI was launched on Sep 29, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

