BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:BLCR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:BLCR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0727 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This is a boost from BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ BLCR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.92. 34 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.85. BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $32.20. The company has a market cap of $7.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.94.

About BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF

The BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF (BLCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of attractively valued large-cap equity securities selected through fundamental and quantitative analysis. It primarily holds US companies but may invest in foreign securities up to 25%.

