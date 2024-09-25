Howden Joinery (OTC:HWDJY) Declares Dividend of $0.21

Howden Joinery (OTC:HWDJY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.2123 per share on Monday, December 9th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th.

Howden Joinery Stock Performance

Shares of OTC HWDJY remained flat at $46.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Howden Joinery has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $46.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HWDJY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Howden Joinery to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded Howden Joinery to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

About Howden Joinery

Howden Joinery Group Plc is involved in the manufacture, sale and distribution of kitchens and joinery products. It offers kitchen cabinets and frontals, doors and worktops and breakfast bars; appliances. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany.

