McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 37 years. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a payout ratio of 54.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated to earn $3.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.9%.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:MKC traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,246,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.76. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $85.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.