Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.378 per share by the business services provider on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This is a boost from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Smiths Group stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,399. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.92. Smiths Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Smiths Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

