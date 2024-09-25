Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.92

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.92 and last traded at $34.16, with a volume of 3772 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Makita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Get Makita alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Makita

Makita Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. Makita had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 4.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Makita Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Makita

(Get Free Report)

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Makita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Makita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.