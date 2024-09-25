Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.93

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.93 and last traded at $28.27, with a volume of 12860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.84.

Sekisui House Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.57.

Get Sekisui House alerts:

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Sekisui House had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter.

About Sekisui House

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sekisui House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sekisui House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.