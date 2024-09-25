QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.85

QDM International Inc. (OTCMKTS:QDMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 6.54.
QDM International Inc operates as an insurance brokerage company primarily in Hong Kong. The company offers life and medical insurance, such as individual life insurance; and general insurance, including automobile, commercial property, and liability and homeowner insurance. It also operates as a mandatory provident fund intermediary; and provides assistance on account opening and related services under mandatory provident fund and occupational retirement schemes ordinance schemes.
