QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.85

QDM International Inc. (OTCMKTS:QDMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

QDM International Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 6.54.

QDM International Company Profile

QDM International Inc operates as an insurance brokerage company primarily in Hong Kong. The company offers life and medical insurance, such as individual life insurance; and general insurance, including automobile, commercial property, and liability and homeowner insurance. It also operates as a mandatory provident fund intermediary; and provides assistance on account opening and related services under mandatory provident fund and occupational retirement schemes ordinance schemes.

