National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Sets New 1-Year High at $94.20

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $94.20 and last traded at $94.20, with a volume of 1410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.66.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 17.29%.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

About National Bank of Canada

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.8081 dividend. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.81. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.66%.

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.